NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said About Brandon Staley

During an appearance on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max, Rex Ryan shared his opinion of Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. This happened after the team blew a 27-0 lead in the playoffs.

Ryan made it abundantly clear that he's not a fan of Staley.

"This guy thinks he's the smartest guy in the room. He ain't close," Ryan said. "This guy is so disrespectful to the game."

Some people agree with Ryan's assessment of Staley. Others believe he's exaggerating.

"Isn't it enough to say he just isn't a great head coach? You go all the way to 'disrespectful to the game' and it goes from analysis to nonsense," one fan said.

"PREACH REX," another fan tweeted.

"I know he's playing a character because there isn't a sane person on this Earth who cares this much about the Chargers," a third fan wrote.

Staley, 40, has a 19-15 record as the head coach of the Chargers.

Despite how embarrassing the Chargers' loss to the Jaguars was on Saturday, the front office will retain Staley for at least one more season.