NFLPA Starts Investigation Into Tyrod Taylor’s Medical Mishap

On Sunday afternoon, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert made a surprise start for the Los Angeles Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert was given the nod after Tyrod Taylor was unable to play, though information regarding Taylor was in short supply. After the game, reports suggested Taylor had a chest injury.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the details surrounding Taylor’s medical mystery. Schefter said Chargers team doctors accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung while injecting a pain killer to help with his cracked ribs.

That’s right, the doctors accidentally punctured their starting quarterback’s lung. Unsurprisingly, the NFLPA took note and is investigating the incident.

Assistant Executive Director of External Affairs at the NFLPA George Atallah took to Twitter to announce the investigation.

“Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts. An investigation has been initiated,” he said.

Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts. An investigation has been initiated. https://t.co/HuLFVivoyN — George Atallah (@GeorgeAtallah) September 23, 2020

As a result of the injection, Taylor was forced to miss the Chargers game against the Chiefs. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like that’s all the time he’ll miss.

Reports suggest the former starting quarterback will also be forced to miss this weekend’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

It’s a tough break for Tyrod, who was replaced by Baker Mayfield in Week 1 of the 2018 season after suffering a wrist injury.

Head coach Anthony Lynn made it clear Tyrod is the starter when he’s healthy.