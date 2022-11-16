Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Justin Herbert Clear

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City defeated Los Angeles 27-24. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will face off this weekend when the Chargers host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Herbert's 2022 season has not gone as planned so far. He's had to play through a painful rib injury and has seen several of his top receiving targets go down with their own physical ailments.

Still, Herbert has managed to throw for 2,450 yards, 14 touchdowns and only six interceptions in nine games, and Mahomes knows the third-year pro is capable of doing spectacular things on the field.

"He's a special arm talent. He has a cannon for an arm. I mean he can throw some passes I can't even make," Mahomes said of Herbert today, via Hayley Lewis of KSHB.

When the Chargers and Chiefs met on Thursday night in Week 2, Herbert passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns while Mahomes put up 235 yards and two scores as Kansas City pulled out a thrilling 27-24 win.

We'd take more of that from both players this Sunday.