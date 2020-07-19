Peyton Manning Roasted 1 NFL Team During Call With NBA Players

Before the Denver Nuggets headed down to Orlando for the NBA restart, the entire team had a Zoom call with legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning is beloved in Denver because of his four-year run with the Broncos, which included a Super Bowl title in his final game. Even among other professional athletes, Manning has earned an extra layer of respect.

Forward Mason Plumlee described the conversation with Manning in an interview with Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Of course, the future Hall of Fame signal caller touched on winning a title and what it takes to be elite.

He also found time to take a jab at the Los Angeles Chargers, who are known for not exactly having a large home fan base. Typically, LA’s games are overtaken by visiting partisans.

“He was like, ‘I’m just not the one to answer that question,’” Plumlee recalled. “’You’d probably have to ask somebody with the Chargers or one of these other teams.’ … “It was like talking to somebody in the locker room, which was really cool.”

Ouch. The truth hurts sometimes.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a Manning has victimized the Chargers franchise. Peyton did it multiple times in his career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and Eli infamously refused to play for the organization when it drafted him No. 1 overall in 2004.

As for the Nuggets, they begin their quest for Western Conference supremacy when their season resumes on August 1.