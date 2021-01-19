The Spun

PFWA Announces Its NFL Rookie Of The Year Awards

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert prepares to throw. He stepped in for the injured Tyrod Taylor in Week 2.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes during a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With the 2020 NFL season almost in the books, the Pro Football Writers of America have revealed their selection for Rookie of the Year.

The Rookie of the Year is none other than Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Hebert. This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone considering how well the Oregon product looked this season. Additionally, he was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Herbert didn’t begin the season as the starting quarterback for the Chargers, yet he managed to break the NFL rookie record for most touchdown passes thrown with 31. He also finished his rookie campaign with a whopping 4,336 passing yards.

As for the PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year, that honor went to Chase Young. Similar to the Herbert selection, this should be viewed as a no-brainer.

Young was dominant in his first season with Washington, registering 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

The race for the Offensive Rookie of the Year would’ve been extremely tight if Joe Burrow didn’t suffer a torn ACL during the middle of the regular season.

Burrow was having an incredible rookie year, but his accomplishments were quickly overshadowed by Herbert’s.

Now that their rookie seasons are officially over, Herbert and Young can start preparing for their second year in the pros. The expectations will be high for these two emerging stars.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.