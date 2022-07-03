Philip Rivers Makes His Opinion On Justin Herbert Very Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Chargers moved on from Drew Brees in favor of Philip Rivers in 2006. Fourteen years later, the franchise parted ways with Rivers and eventually drafted Justin Herbert.

Both moves worked out. Brees is an all-time great, but Rivers justified his lofty draft selection and turned in a borderline Hall of Fame career in San Diego/Los Angeles. Now, Herbert has started his professional tenure off with two spectacular seasons.

In a recent interview with "Crain & Company," Rivers candidly admitted that the Chargers were right to move on from him when they did, adding that the organization "nailed it" by picking Herbert in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I pull like crazy for the Chargers and I pull for Justin Herbert in particular, just because I think it’s awesome that I was able to be there for 16 years, hopefully he can be there for another 16,” Rivers told Crain & Company. “I always thought it’s cool you look at the Packers, you can say, ‘Who’s been their quarterback the last 40 years? Favre and Rodgers.’ You don’t want it to go the Browns’ version, with 30 starters in the last 25 years. With Herbert, it was time for me to be done there, and then they nailed that pick.”

Now retired and coaching high school football in his home state of Alabama, Rivers has plenty of time to keep an eye on how Herbert is doing.

The goals for this season for the Chargers and their quarterback should be simple: make the playoffs and make noise once they get there.

[ Pro Football Talk ]