Philip Rivers Shares New Details On What Led To Chargers, Eli Manning Trade

Philip Rivers went on to become the Chargers' all-time leader in several passing categories. However, the team's original plan was for Eli Manning to be their quarterback for years to come.

The Chargers ultimately traded Manning to the Giants for Rivers and multiple draft picks.

Rivers, who was inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame this year, provided some details on this trade between the Chargers and Giants. He revealed why San Diego's front office was intrigued by his potential.

Prior to the 2004 NFL Draft, Rivers boosted his stock with a strong performance in the Senior Bowl.

Since the Chargers' coaching staff was in charge of the South Team, it had a chance to see what Rivers is like - on and off the field. In the Senior Bowl Game, he completed 12-of-19 passes for 213 yards with two touchdowns.

"I can tell you that if I didn’t play in that game, I wouldn’t have been with the Chargers,” Rivers said, via AL.com. “There’s no way. The Chargers coached that game and, obviously, ended up taking Eli and trading with the Giants. I think if I had not played in that game and had that week of experience with that coaching staff – of course, that won’t always be the case. But for me it was the case -- to have the coaching staff actually coach the game and be coaching the team that I was on."

Rivers finished his 16-year run on the Chargers with 59,271 passing yards and 397 touchdowns.

Once his stint with the Chargers ran its course, Rivers joined the Colts for the 2020 season.

The expectation is that Rivers will eventually be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.