Photo: Justin Herbert Surprised Everyone With A New Haircut Today

College football fans are well aware of the mop that sits on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s head.

Fans love his locks, but he wasn’t the only quarterback to be known for his hair. Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert gave Lawrence a run for his money in the race for college football’s best head of hair.

Then Herbert took his talents to the NFL, where he’s become a revelation for thee Los Angeles Chargers. Forced into a start at the last second, the No. 6 overall pick has torched the NFL in recent weeks.

Despite his success in the league, Herbert decided it was time for a change – to his luscious locks of all things. The star quarterback had a mane of hair that rivaled anyone else in the league.

And yet, on Wednesday morning, he cut it all off.

Take a look.

BREAKING: Justin Herbert got a haircut. pic.twitter.com/EEU2IoEalm — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 18, 2020

It’s a stark change that shocked fans who grew accustomed to seeing Herbert with plenty of flow.

Perhaps the rookie quarterback is hoping the change will break the recent losing streak the Chargers have been on recently. Los Angeles has lost its last three games.

The Chargers sit at 2-7 on the season with every loss coming by one score or less. Fans are used to that kind of struggle, losing close games with Philip Rivers under center as well.

Will the haircut make a difference?