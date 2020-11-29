Photos: Meet The Model Linked To Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is having quite a rookie season.

The former Oregon Ducks star might be the rookie of the year favorite in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers first-year quarterback has been sensational.

Herbert, 22, is set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo has been very impressed by what its seen from Herbert this season.

“He’s not one of those young quarterbacks who gets confused or sees ghosts once in a while,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

“I think (Chargers offensive coordinator) Shane Steichen does a great job putting him in positions and they’ve got weapons around him. He’s tough. He’s got a big arm. He is off to a great start.”

Herbert has been doing well off of the field, too. He’s been linked to model and Monster Energy girl Rylee Kirk. The two reportedly follow each other on Instagram, where Kirk has more than 100,000 followers.

On the field, Herbert has thrown for 2,699 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has a 71.8 QBR, good for No. 14 in the NFL.

Buffalo and Los Angeles are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be televised on CBS.