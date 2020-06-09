LaDainian Tomlinson Reacts To Death Of Former Chargers Teammate

Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was tragically killed last week. He was ambushed by two men in a robbery attempt, and shot in the leg and chest.

Caldwell was an All-SEC player and honorable mention All-American at Florida. He was taken in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, where he began his career. He’d go on to play for three more teams, including the New England Patriots, before retiring.

With San Diego, Caldwell played in the same offense as superstar running back LaDainian Tomlinson. The Hall of Famer was taken the year before Caldwell, and emerged as a a superstar during the time the two shared in San Diego. On Monday, he discussed the death of his former teammate.

“Reche was a great teammate,” he told NFL Total Access, per 247Sports. “He really was. He was a fun, loving guy. Everyone in the locker room loved him.”

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of former Charger Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Reche’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vsoj0zeeWP — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 7, 2020

Tomlinson shared a fun anecdote about his former teammate during the appearance. Caldwell loved to play dominoes so much, that the Chargers called him “the bone man.”

“He had a nickname. We called him ‘the bone man,’ because we always played dominoes. Reche would come in the locker room and yell, ‘who wants some of bone man?’ He would be the first one to sit down at the domino table. He would challenge anyone and everyone that sat down at the domino table. I’ll tell you this. We had some great times, and I’m going to miss bone man Reche Caldwell.”

Caldwell’s legendary former coaches like Bill Belichick and Steve Spurrier, as well as former teammates Tom Brady and Wes Welker have all spoken up about his death. He’ll clearly be missed.

Our thoughts go out to Reche Caldwell’s family and everyone else affected by his tragic death.

