Report: 1 Notable Coach A Target To Replace Anthony Lynn

The Anthony Lynn Era in Los Angeles seems to be drawing to a close. The Chargers fell to 3-9 on the season with today’s 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Lynn, who is in his fourth season with the Chargers, reportedly entered the day on the hot seat. His team’s performance didn’t do anything to alleviate that heat.

After the game, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright reported that one of the men the Chargers could target to replace Lynn was actually coaching against him today: New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Allbright says McDaniels would be “in the mix” in LA should ownership make a coaching change.

Chargers ownership believes they have the talent to be winning now. If and when they move on from Anthony Lynn, Josh McDaniels would be in the mix to replace him. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 7, 2020

It should be noted that we’ve seen McDaniels be linked to countless jobs in the past, and his yes and no debacle with the Indianapolis Colts a couple of years ago was a bad look for the veteran assistant. That’s not even counting his disastrous tenure as Broncos head coach a decade ago.

Still, given his Belichick connections and overall success, it’s not surprising that a team like the Chargers is interested in McDaniels.

It just remains to be seen if he wants to take a job outside of New England or if he’d rather continue to wait it out behind Belichick.