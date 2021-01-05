The Spun

Report: 2 AFC Teams Are Interested In Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer after Ohio State football wins the Rose Bowl.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer celebrates winning the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars apparently aren’t the only NFL team showing interest in Urban Meyer.

According to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman, the Los Angeles Chargers have “some” interest in pursuing Meyer, who has been out of coaching and working in broadcasting for FOX the last two years.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the Jaguars had Meyer at the top of their list of coaching candidates. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport even went so far as to say that Meyer has apparently been telling people he expects to wind up in Jacksonville.

However, maybe the Chargers are hoping to swoop in and grab the three-time national champion before the Jaguars can.

The Chargers fired head coach Anthony Lynn on Monday, opening up a vacancy. The job is an attractive one, mostly because of the play of young quarterback Justin Herbert.

Los Angeles has reportedly requested or plans to request to interview several NFL assistant coaches, including Arthur Smith, Joe Brady, Jason Garrett and Matt Eberflus.

We’ll see if Meyer is another person they’ll be speaking with in the coming days.


