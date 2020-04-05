Report: 2 NFL Teams Focused On QB Justin Herbert

Oregon’s Justin Herbert is expected to be chosen early in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft later this month. The latest whispers indicate just how early that might be.

LSU’s Joe Burrow is projected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. After that, either Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa or Herbert will be next off the board.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, two teams picking in the top six are keeping an eye on Herbert: the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins pick fifth this year, with the Chargers right behind them at No. 6.

In an appearance on SportsCenter this morning, Fowler said the Chargers and Dolphins, as well as other teams, are focusing on Herbert’s leadership skills. Any meetings conducted between team and player will have to be virtual due to coronavirus shutdown.

Via 247Sports:

“I’m told the Los Angeles Chargers, the Miami Dolphins and several other teams are meeting with Herbert — and they are focused, in part, on his leadership,” Fowler said. “This is a player who’s known as reserved, came from small-town Oregon. So they want to know how’s he going to handle a huddle, a locker room. “And I spoke to one executive who was pleased with the results that he got back on Herbert, because he went and asked some of the wide receivers he played with at the Senior Bowl in late January and he heard nothing but high praise about Herbert’s ability to encourage teammates, get them on the right page — all those good things you want from a quarterback. So he’s trending in the right direction, heading into late-April’s draft.”

Assuming Burrow goes No. 1, the next three picks belong to the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and New York Giants. Conceivably, none of those teams are likely to pick a quarterback this year.

That means, if the Chargers are set on a QB–whether Herbert or Tua–they may have to try and leapfrog Miami in order to ensure they get the guy they want. Of course, the Dolphins could also attempt to move up to block LA and take their preferred signal caller.

Things usually get crazy the closer we get to the actual draft. Stay tuned.