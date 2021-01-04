The Spun

Report: Chargers Interested In Some Big Names For Head Coach

Los Angeles Chargers helmets.

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t messing around in their new head coaching search.

The Chargers parted ways with former head coach Anthony Lynn on Monday following the team’s 7-9 campaign this season. It was only a matter of time considering Lynn’s never-ending blunders over the past few months.

Now, all eyes turn to the Chargers’ coaching search. It’s an attractive gig for sure. Los Angeles is reportedly targeting some of the biggest names in all of football.

Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh and Brian Daboll are atop the Chargers’ coaching hot board. Any of the three would be an excellent pairing with Justin Herbert.

Each of Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh and Brian Daboll is going to have interest in the Chargers’ gig. Why? Justin Herbert.

Herbert is a superstar in the making and has a plethora of weapons to work with in both the passing and running game. The defense needs some work, but the offense should be good enough to overcome it next season.

Meyer, Harbaugh and Daboll are quarterback whisperers. Meyer’s success at Florida and Ohio State was quarterback-driven. Harbaugh’s worked with Andrew Luck, Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick. Daboll is having monumental success with Josh Allen right now.

Any of the three would be seen as a home-run hire. The Chargers can’t find a way to mess this up.

It appears Los Angeles’ head coaching search is just getting started, but leading candidates are already emerging.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.