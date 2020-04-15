Report: Member OF NFL Franchise Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a new report.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one Chargers employee has a confirmed positive test, with two others showing symptoms of COVID-19. While Schefter doesn’t identify who these three members of the organization are, he does mention none of them are the team’s owner, general manager and head coach.

Thankfully, team spokesman Josh Rupprecht told Schefter that “everyone is doing well and is on the road to recovery.” All employees who may have been exposed to the person who tested positive were asked to self-quarantine.

The Chargers initially shut down their team offices on March 12. Some essential personnel continued to work in the office until March 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the entire sports world in America. There have been no live sporting events in over a month.

In the meantime, we’ve learned of several current and former players, coaches and media personalities who have contracted coronavirus. In the NFL, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive but has recovered, and former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli was hospitalized for several days as he battled the virus.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to take place next week, as scheduled, but will be conducted digitally.