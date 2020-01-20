Report: NFC Team Getting A Lot Of ‘Buzz’ For Philip Rivers

After 16 years as the franchise quarterback for the Chargers, Philip Rivers might be ready to play his twilight years elsewhere. While the market for Rivers may not be as robust as it’ll be for Tom Brady, there’s already a team that’s getting buzz.

According to CBS NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting “a lot of buzz” as a possible landing spot.

The Buccaneers are currently in the market for backup or a potential challenger to Jameis Winston. They may even want a new starter altogether if they part ways with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Rivers is coming off a rather unremarkable year with the Chargers. Despite completing 66-percent of his passes for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns, he also threw 20 picks and was sacked 34 times.

The Chargers finished the year with a 5-11 record – their third losing season in the past five years.

Hearing a lot of buzz about Tampa as a possible landing spot for Philip Rivers. As reported back in late November, he and the Chargers were likely headed to a parting of the ways — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 20, 2020

As La Canfora noted, Rivers and the Chargers appear to be heading towards a divorce. A recent report revealed that Rivers has moved out of his Southern California.

Considering that he made a move to Florida, the Tampa Bay rumors may have some legs to them.

Rivers currently boasts the NFL’s leading ongoing streak of starts for a QB with 224. Will that streak continue somewhere else, or will it be snapped at 224?