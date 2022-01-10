Rex Ryan Crushed NFL Head Coach On Monday Morning

Rex Ryan wasn’t happy with Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on Monday morning.

Ryan appeared on Monday’s Get Up on ESPN and absolutely crushed Staley for calling a timeout late in overtime. Ryan also likely thinks that if Staley hadn’t used that timeout, the Chargers would be in the playoffs.

“We’re being robbed as NFL fans that we don’t get to see Justin Herbert in the playoffs,” Ryan said. “This guy coaches like he’s a division three coach that nobody cares about. It’s hard not to make the playoffs with a franchise QB, but congratulations, you did it.”

Staley called a timeout with less than 40 seconds left in overtime to get his defensive personnel right but it didn’t matter. His defense gave up 10 yards to Josh Jacobs on third-and-four which put the Raiders in field goal range.

Daniel Carlson ended up hitting a 47-yard attempt to send Las Vegas and Pittsburgh to the playoffs while eliminating L.A. in the process.

Despite the Chargers not getting in, this is still a team that’s set up for a lot of success in the future.

Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in football and Staley is just getting started after his first year as the head man.