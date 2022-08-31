Running Back Sony Michel Visiting New NFL Team

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13: Miami Dolphins runningback Sony Michel (28) fights for additional yards during the preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 13, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Running back Sony Michel, who was released by the Miami Dolphins on Monday, is meeting with another AFC team today.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Michel is on his way to Los Angeles to visit the Chargers.

The Chargers placed four running backs on their initial 53-man roster: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III and Isaiah Spiller.

Ekeler is the unquestioned star of the group, and Spiller is a rookie fourth-rounder who the Chargers will definitely keep around, but it is possible Michel could replace one of the other two backs if LA thinks he's a fit.

Michel, 27, is no stranger to playing in Los Angeles. He spent the 2021 season with the Rams, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns on 208 carries.

From 2018-20, Michel played in 38 games (28 starts) with the New England Patriots, who drafted him in the first round out of Georgia. He posted 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 535 carries.

Michel's high point in New England came during the team's run to the Super Bowl following the 2018 season. In three playoff games, he scored six rushing touchdowns as the Patriots won their sixth world championship.