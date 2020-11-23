Sean McDermott Has Telling Comment On QB Justin Herbert

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold revealed last season he was “seeing ghosts” after throwing an interception during a game. Luckily, Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t experiencing any similar paranormal activity this season.

Herbert has been phenomenal in his rookie year, and is on pace to break nearly every NFL rookie quarterback record. The scary thing is the Oregon alum appears to be getting better each and every week. (His new haircut, meanwhile, is another story.)

The Chargers rookie will face one of his toughest tests of the season this coming Sunday when Los Angeles plays the Buffalo Bills. Bills head coach Sean McDermott is well-aware of how talented a player Herbert is.

During his preview of this Sunday’s game, McDermott delivered high praise to Herbert and appeared to toss some shade at Darnold in the same sentence.

“He’s not one of those young quarterbacks who gets confused or sees ghosts once in a while,” McDermott said of Herbert.

Ouch. Sam Darnold may want to avoid social media this afternoon – it’s full of Darnold hate. Darnold has been the subject of trade rumors this season, too.

As for Justin Herbert, he couldn’t be off to a better rookie season. He threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 34-28 victory over the New York Jets this past Sunday. We’ll see if Herbert can continue his luck in the AFC East this coming weekend.

Darnold, meanwhile, may want to get his eyes checked. Quarterbacks like Herbert aren’t experiencing any paranormal activity.