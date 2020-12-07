Shawne Merriman Sends A Clear Message To The Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers had arguably the most-embarrassing loss of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles was crushed by New England, 45-0, on Sunday. The Patriots absolutely dominated the Chargers in basically every facet of the game.

Chargers fans had some telling comments during the contest.

“I’m honestly at the point where I’m rooting for the Patriots to blow the Chargers out today so they have no other choice but to fire Anthony Lynn tomorrow,” one fan wrote.

Well, that happened. We’ll see if any major changes come on Monday…

In the meantime, Chargers legend Shawne Merriman is disgusted with the state of the team. He sent a clear message to the Los Angeles front office on Sunday evening.

“Changes have to be made point blank, you can’t have this much talent and have 0 points. The Patriots aren’t even a good team this year,” said Merriman.

Merriman is one of the best players in recent franchise history. The former Chargers star made three All-Pro teams during his time in San Diego from 2005-10.

When Merriman speaks, the Chargers need to listen up.