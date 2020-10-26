Star NFL WR Says The Madden Video Game Is ‘Trash’

Many NFL players are big fans of the Madden video game franchise. It appears that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is not one of them.

This afternoon, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reported that Allen has apparently put his Madden days behind him, but not because he no longer has the time to play.

Rather, the veteran wideout considers the newer versions of the game to be “trash.”

Keenan Allen said he doesn't play Madden anymore because "that game is trash." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 26, 2020

Allen isn’t the only person to voice this type of criticism. If you scour the internet, you’ll find a lot of avid gamers who have been disappointed with the Madden franchise recently.

This isn’t the first time Allen has voiced his disapproval of Madden before. In the summer of 2019, he said he was boycotting the game because he thought he was rated too low.

Ironically, Allen did wind up playing the game again after that, competing in a charity Madden tournament last spring. He lost to teammate Derwin James, playing as the Baltimore Ravens while James was the Seattle Seahawks.

Stay tuned next year to see if Madden’s new edition does enough to get the game back in Allen’s good graces.