Star NFL WR Says The Madden Video Game Is ‘Trash’

los angeles chargers wide receiver keenan allen during the playoffsFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Many NFL players are big fans of the Madden video game franchise. It appears that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is not one of them.

This afternoon, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reported that Allen has apparently put his Madden days behind him, but not because he no longer has the time to play.

Rather, the veteran wideout considers the newer versions of the game to be “trash.”

Allen isn’t the only person to voice this type of criticism. If you scour the internet, you’ll find a lot of avid gamers who have been disappointed with the Madden franchise recently.

This isn’t the first time Allen has voiced his disapproval of Madden before. In the summer of 2019, he said he was boycotting the game because he thought he was rated too low.

Ironically, Allen did wind up playing the game again after that, competing in a charity Madden tournament last spring. He lost to teammate Derwin James, playing as the Baltimore Ravens while James was the Seattle Seahawks.

Stay tuned next year to see if Madden’s new edition does enough to get the game back in Allen’s good graces.


