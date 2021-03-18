The Los Angeles Chargers need to find a replacement for tight end Hunter Henry, who became a free agent this off-season and signed with the New England Patriots.

Henry had a big year for the Chargers last season. The 26-year-old caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, proving to be one of Justin Herbert‘s favorite targets.

The Chargers have to try and fill the void left behind by the reliable Henry. It appears they’ve found their man in former New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook.

“The #Chargers have their replacement for Hunter Henry, as they have agreed to terms with FA Jared Cook, source said,” tweeted NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday. “He gets a 1-year deal worth $6M with $4.5M fully guaranteed.”

The veteran Jared Cook isn’t exactly the Hunter Henry replacement Chargers fans were hoping for. He has more miles on his legs and was less productive than Henry last season, but there weren’t many other options.

On the bright side, Cook’s best football years have come over the past few seasons. He caught 37 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns for the Saints last season. Cook played in 15 games last year, making five starts.

Justin Herbert now has a new tight end to work with after failing to re-sign Hunter Henry earlier this year.