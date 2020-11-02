The Los Angeles Chargers were expected to be major sellers ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. They met that expectation Monday afternoon by trading their 2018 All-Pro safety Desmond King.

King is on his way to the Tennessee Titans, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. King joins one of the AFC’s top contenders after spending four years with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers’ front office made it clear early Monday morning King was available for a trade. Plenty of teams have been inquiring these past few hours, but it’s the Titans that won the sweepstakes.

King was a star defensive back for the Chargers in the 2018 season, making 62 tackles and three picks. He didn’t make the same impact for Los Angeles this season. But the Titans are hoping he can return to his former star self this season.

And another trade: Chargers dealing DB Desmond King to the Titans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

This is a solid trade for both Tennessee and Los Angeles. The Chargers aren’t contenders this season, but the future is bright wit Justin Herbert at quarterback. The trade specifics haven’t been released just yet, but there will likely be a draft pick involved.

As for the Titans, it’s now or never. Tennessee reached the AFC Championship last season before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans’ latest pickup could take the defense to another level.

Desmond King has a chance to revive his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans.