The Chargers Reportedly Had 1 Player Test Positive

Another day, another player testing positive for COVID-19. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers had a member of their team test positive for the virus.

The Chargers only had one positive test thus far. In an effort to minimize the spread of the virus, the team has sent home that players and all close contacts for the day.

Even though Los Angeles will keep its facility open this Thursday, all team meetings will be virtual. This has become the new normal in the NFL.

“Hoag Performance Center remains open, and the team will follow its normal practice and meeting schedule. All meetings will be held virtually,” the Chargers said in a statement. “We continue to operate in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance.”

Hopefully for the Chargers’ sake, the team doesn’t receive any additional positive tests prior to this weekend’s game against the Broncos.

The Chargers aren’t the only NFL team this morning to report a positive test.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced earlier today that multiple members of the Giants were sent home because of a positive test.

Both the Chargers and the Giants will undergo strict contact tracing protocols this afternoon to make sure they keep their players safe.