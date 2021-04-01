There’s Some Drama With The Chargers’ Ownership Group

Earlier this week, a sister of Los Angeles Chargers majority owner Dean Spanos filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court that had the sports world buzzing.

Dea Spanos Berberian wants to sell the team. She is arguing “that mounting debt has imperiled the family’s finances and the only solution is to put the NFL franchise on the market,” according to the Los Angeles Times. She alleged the trust’s debts and expenses exceed $353 million.

However, her siblings don’t plan to sell any time soon. Dean Spanos, Alexis Spanos Ruhl and Michael Spanos responded with a statement of their own.

“Our parents, Alex and Faye, wanted the Chargers to be part of the Spanos Family for generations to come,” the statement read.

Here’s more from the statement, via NFL.com:

“Unfortunately, our sister Dea seems to have a different and misguided personal agenda. If Dea no longer wishes to be part of this family legacy, the three of us stand ready to purchase her share of the franchise, as our agreements give us the right to do. “In the meanwhile, the operations of the Chargers will be entirely unaffected by this matter…The three of us are entitled to three-fourths of that 36 percent share in any event, and under no circumstances will this situation impact control of the franchise. The three of us will remain firmly united as we seek to fulfill our parents’ wishes to make every decision in the best interests of the Los Angeles Chargers.”

The 2020 season was tough on teams around the NFL from a financial perspective. However, commissioner Roger Goodell made it very clear he expects stadiums to be full when the 2021 season kicks off.

That should give the Chargers – and every other team in the league – a financial boost. The league also recently signed a new TV rights deal worth over $10 billion per season.

Add in the fact that the Chargers can finally show off their new stadium and things should start looking up pretty soon.