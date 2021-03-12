Chargers Reportedly Make Decision On 5-Time Pro Bowler Trai Turner

The Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive line just got a bit thinner. On Friday afternoon, the franchise reportedly released star offensive guard Trai Turner.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter.

Chargers officially have released Trai Turner, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

Selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Turner wasted no time becoming an elite lineman talent. In his second year with the Panthers, the former Louisiana State star started all 16 games and earned his first Pro Bowl appearance. His success carried on for the remainder of his career in Charlotte, earning five straight Pro Bowl selections from 2015-19.

In a rare player-for-player trade, Trai Turner swapped places with the Chargers’ two-time Pro Bowl tackle Russell Okung prior to the 2020 season. While he missed some time this season with a chest injury, Turner was an invaluable piece on the Chargers offensive line through nine games in 2020-21.

Despite decent production in his seventh NFL season, Los Angeles had reportedly looked into trade options for Turner over the past couple of days. When no transaction could be agreed upon, the franchise decided to release their starting right guard.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, this move saved the Los Angeles Chargers more than $11 million against the cap.

At 27 years old with five Pro Bowl appearances under his belt, there will no doubt be plenty of teams gunning for the talented lineman this offseason.

[Adam Schefter]