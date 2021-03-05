5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Reportedly On Trade Block

Los Angeles Chargers guard Trai Turner is a five-time Pro Bowler and only 27 years old, but after playing in only nine games this year, it looks like he might be moved this offseason.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chargers are actively shopping Turner. Schefter projects that he will be either traded or released “in the near future.”

Turner is heading into the final year of a four-year, $45 million contract extension he signed in 2017 as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He is due $11.5 million in 2021.

Unfortunately, injuries have been a bit of a problem for Turner over the past few years. Despite making five Pro Bowls between 2015 and 2019, he’s missed 16 games over the past four seasons.

Trai Turner was a third round pick by the Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games as a rookie but really made his presence felt in 2015 while blocking for NFL MVP Cam Newton.

But the offensive line market is hardly robust this offseason. Few of the top offensive guards available are under the age of 30.

While NFL teams may be reluctant to give him $11.5 million, he can potentially get a pretty sweet deal in free agency. Then again, maybe a team will be willing to give him the full contract and trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for him.

Will Trai Turner be cut or traded? And where will he play during the 2021 NFL season?

