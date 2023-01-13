Troubling Details Emerge From Mike Williams Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Mike Williams (81) looks on in the first half during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles on November 07, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this Friday, the Chargers downgraded wide receiver Mike Williams to out for this weekend's playoff game against the Jaguars.

Unfortunately for the Chargers, the latest update on Williams' injury is quite serious.

ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry is reporting that Williams suffered a fractured in his back last Sunday.

Williams' injury is expected to sideline him for at least a few weeks. Barring a run to the Super Bowl, the Chargers probably won't have him at their disposal for the postseason.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has received a lot of heat for playing Williams in Week 18 against the Broncos. He addressed that criticism this week.

“I stand behind what we did in that football game,” Staley said, via the L.A. Times. “All my players are really important to me. There were a lot of players that were playing in that game that were in harm’s way. That’s just the nature of football."

Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns during the 2022 regular season. The Chargers will miss that type of production this weekend.