Troy Aikman Reacts To Philip Rivers Retiring From The NFL

After 17 NFL seasons, quarterback Philip Rivers has retired from the NFL. His retirement announcement has led to an outpouring of praise from NFL legends, including Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Aikman called Rivers “one of my favorite QBs to watch play.” He praised Rivers for his competitiveness and wishes him luck in the years to come.

“Since entering the NFL, Philip Rivers has been one of my favorite QBs to watch play,” Aikman wrote. “His competitiveness and love for the game has been on display for the past 17 years. I still marvel at his throwing motion but boy did it work for him! Continued success 17! #respect”

It was believed for the longest time that Rivers might take a page out of Aikman’s book and go into broadcasting after he retired. But Rivers is set to coach high school football instead.

Rivers finishes his NFL career as an eight-time Pro Bowler, a Comeback Player of the Year, and a top 10 quarterback in multiple all-time passing categories.

He also led the NFL in every major statistical category at least once.

While Super Bowl glory eluded Rivers during his incredible career, he brought the Chargers to the playoffs six times and the Colts once.

All that’s left for Rivers in the NFL is to wait and see if he gets into Canton. But even if he doesn’t get into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot, he probably won’t have to wait long.