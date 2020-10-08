NFL World Reacts To Tyrod Taylor’s Brutal Injury Luck

It is very hard not to feel bad for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Outside of true career-threatening injuries, there may not be a guy with more bad injury luck than him. That continued today, with the team’s announcement naming Justin Herbert the full-time starter ahead of their Week 5 game.

Two years ago, Taylor began the season as the starter for the Cleveland Browns. The intention was to bring Baker Mayfield along more slowly than the team ultimately did. Taylor was concussed during a game against the New York Jets, Mayfield came in and led the team to a win, and it was history from there.

Last year, Taylor served as the backup to Philip Rivers with the Chargers. He began this year as the starter, and head coach Anthony Lynn insisted that the job was his. And then a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while trying to administer a painkilling injection. Rookie Justin Herbert stepped in, played incredibly well, and has forced Lynn’s hand ever since.

Now, Justin Herbert is the full-time starter, the Chargers have announced. He’s looked incredibly sharp for a rookie, and is way ahead of where anyone expected. Taylor had to know that the Chargers would want to make this move eventually after taking Herbert with the No. 6 pick, but he likely thought he’d at least get most of a season to showcase his talents.

Tyrod Taylor has now lost his starting job three times:

1. To Nathan Peterman in Buffalo (for one game)

2. To Baker Mayfield after a concussion

3. To Justin Herbert after a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung A string of unfortunate luck. https://t.co/qGHu5cFiJo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 8, 2020

It is hard to blame the Browns or Chargers in either case. Mayfield looked the part at the time, and Herbert has been legitimately impressive since taking over. Handing the job back to Taylor when a rookie high first-round pick quarterback is playing well doesn’t make much sense.

As we’ve been saying all along. Anthony Lynn’s talk that Tyrod was getting his job back was just that. Talk. Feel bad for Tyrod but this is the right call for the Chargers. https://t.co/fieSRaZTk5 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 8, 2020

Feel bad about what happened to Tyrod Taylor, but the move to Herbert was a no brainer. The team would have been pissed. Players know. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 8, 2020

Even before that, Taylor faced constant pressure with the Buffalo Bills. He was the quarterback that led the team to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, during the 2017 season.

During that season, the benched him for Nathan Peterman for a week, after a poor Taylor performance against the New Orleans Saints. Peterman proceeded to have one of the worst games in NFL history, throwing for five interceptions in a half against the Chargers. Taylor took the job back at halftime, and the Bills finished 9-7 and reached the postseason.

Adversity will teach you lessons that mountain tops never will… #Keep5triving pic.twitter.com/YeVCN9TDrw — Tyrod Taylor (@TyrodTaylor) October 4, 2020

Months later, the team took Josh Allen with the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft, another decision that looks great today with how Allen has thrived in his third season. Still, it is just a brutal string of luck for Tyrod Taylor, a solid quarterback and by all accounts a consummate professional.

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading on the road to face the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.