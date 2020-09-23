The Spun

Breaking: Chargers’ Team Doctor Reportedly Made Horrible Mistake To Cause Tyrod Taylor’s Injury

Tyrod Taylor speaks to media after Los Angeles Chargers game.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

About two minutes before kickoff, Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was ruled out due to a mysterious chest injury. We just learned what led to it, and the details are pretty frightening.

Taylor was supposed to receive a pregame injection to alleviate pain from a rib injury, according to a previous report. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team doctor “accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung” just before kickoff. It is about as scary a thing as you can imagine happening with a player getting a painkilling injection.

Just before kickoff, Justin Herbert was told that he’d be the starter. He wound up having an impressive first NFL start, throwing for 311 yards and scoring two total touchdowns. The Chargers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in overtime.

Taylor, meanwhile, had to go to the hospital after this incident. He has been released, so hopefully there aren’t major long term concerns, but it has put his immediate future on the field in jeopardy. It is unclear if he’ll be able to play Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Anthony Lynn maintains that Tyrod Taylor is the Chargers’ starting quarterback when healthy. This morning, Ian Rapoport said that he may miss another week of play, giving the rookie Herbert the chance to further impress under center.

“For him to be 100-percent this Sunday is theoretically possible, but certainly does not seem likely based on what I know about the situation. That means we very well may see Justin Herbert again. He played really well last week with about two-and-a-half minutes of notice. If he has a whole week to prepare and get ready, and if he plays well again, maybe it will be a harder decision for Anthony Lynn going forward. Either way, that’s going to play out this week.”

Tyrod Taylor, the starting quarterback who broke the long Buffalo Bills playoff drought a few years ago, was injured a few weeks into the 2018 season during a game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. Baker Mayfield entered and never relinquished the job.

Now, there is a very real chance that a similar, but way more bizarre, injury costs him his job with the Los Angeles Chargers, if Herbert continues to play well. Of course, more than anything else, we hope he’s okay.

[Adam Schefter]

Update: Schefter says that Taylor has been advised to sit out “indefinitely” after the incident with his lung, despite the Chargers hoping he’d be able to start this weekend’s game. That seems unlikely now.

We’ll have more as it comes out.


