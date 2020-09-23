Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Responds To Report About Team Doctor Puncturing Tyrod Taylor’s Lung

We got some answers about the bizarre injury that cost Tyrod Taylor a start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. They don’t reflect well on the Los Angeles Chargers medical staff at all.

Taylor’s injury was initially reported as a chest injury, that seemed to pop up immediately before the game. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert says he was told he’d start just minutes before kickoff.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter first reported that Taylor was supposed to get a painkilling injection to treat an existing rib injury. In administering it, a team doctor accidentally punctured the quarterback’s lung. He was hospitalized after the injury, but luckily it sounds like he’s okay, all things considered. Doctors have recommended against him playing this Sunday, however.

Head coach Anthony Lynn maintains that Taylor will be the team’s starting quarterback when he’s able to play again. This comes in spite of an impressive first game for Herbert, the rookie out of Oregon, who threw for 311 yards and scored two total touchdowns. As for the team doctor, Lynn says he’s not angry about an accident like that.

Anthony Lynn on the mistake made with Tyrod Taylor’s pregame injection: “I’m not angry at all. It happens.” #Chargers — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 23, 2020

The NFLPA says it has already launched an investigation into the mishandling of Tyrod Taylor’s injury. Assistant Executive Director of External Affairs George Atallah says the organization has been in contact with Taylor and his agent since Sunday’s events.

Lynn, who gained a number of fans during this season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, probably has more patience than most. Losing your starting quarterback to an unforced medical error like that is brutal.

Now, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback situation is much more complicated than it was entering the year, even with Herbert looming as a former No. 6 overall pick. Lynn made it pretty clear that he wanted to go with Taylor all year if possible, to give Herbert time to develop.

Given the former Oregon star’s impressive debut, his hand may be forced here. If Herbert continues to play well, should Tyrod Taylor miss more games, it would be very hard to put the rookie back on the bench.

This is pretty brutal for Taylor in any event. He lost the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job in 2018 after suffering a concussion against the New York Jets. Baker Mayfield looked great in his absence, a