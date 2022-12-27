Video: Chargers Safety Derwin James Ejected For Blatantly Dirty Hit

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 15: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch in front of Derwin James Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James had an early exit from tonight's game in Indianapolis.

In the second quarter, James was ejected for blasting Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin with a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Often times, targeting calls can be subjective, but this one was pretty clear. The sound on the hit was brutal as well.

While James went back to the locker room, Dulin was sent to the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

Prior to getting ejected, James made three tackles, broke up a pass and intercepted Colts quarterback Nick Foles. Foles, making his first start of the season, has already been picked off twice in the first half.

The Chargers (9-6), who can qualify for the AFC playoffs with a win tonight, lead Indianapolis 7-0 late in the second quarter.

