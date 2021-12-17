Video: Chargers TE Donald Parham Stretchered Off After Scary Moment

The Spun

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham gets tackled during a game.Inglewood, CA - December 12: Tight end Donald Parham #89 of the Los Angeles Chargers catches a pass for as first down against cornerback Julian Love #20 of the New York Giants in the first half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in Inglewood on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham left the field on a stretcher in the first quarter of tonight’s game after a terrifying play.

The Chargers had 4th-and-goal from the Chiefs’ 5 on their first possession. On the play, quarterback Justin Herbert fired a bullet to a crossing Parham in the back of the end zone.

The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf, and it became apparent why pretty quickly. After the play, FOX cameras zoomed in on Parham, who appeared to be knocked unconscious with his arms in a “fencing” response.

Warning: this is not easy to look at.

Thankfully, Parham regained consciousness and could be seen squeezing a trainer’s hand as he was attended to. The third-year pro was eventually stretchered off.

Hopefully, we get a positive update on Parham’s condition soon. We’ll keep you posted.

