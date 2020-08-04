Video Shows Joey Bosa’s Emotional Reaction To His Contract

Joey Bosa had an incredible reaction after signing his new deal with the Chargers this offseason.

The Ohio State alum negotiated a new deal with the Chargers this year. Bosa agreed to a five-year deal, worth $125 million, with the organization. It’s a lot of money, but Bosa certainly deserves it.

Bosa’s put up ridiculous numbers as the Chargers’ star edge-rusher over the past four years. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound edge-rusher has 201 tackles, 53 tackles for loss and 40 sacks in 51 career games with the Chargers. If he keeps his pace up, he’ll eventually be on his way to the Hall of Fame.

The Chargers locked down their star edge-rusher for the next five years this off-season. Bosa had an emotional reaction when he went in to sign his new contract this past week. Take a look at Bosa’s emotional reaction in the video below.

This is really cool … Chargers DE Joey Bosa gets emotional as his five-year, $135 million is pushed over the goal line. pic.twitter.com/vtxbat3csw — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 4, 2020

“I wish I had my family here with me, but I’m happy,” Bosa said as he signed his new contract. “My mom was a little calmer, they’re unbelievably proud. The best moment of it all was when my dad called me and I picked up that phone. He was just so happy. It was really cool. It was a really cool moment. I’m never going to forget it.”

Family is clearly a top priority for the Bosa family. The Bosa family has had incredible football success. John Bosa, Joey’s dad, played in the NFL for three years. Joey, of course, has had immense success. His youngest brother, Nick, is now a star edge-rusher for the San Francisco 49ers.

We’re certainly looking forward to following Joey’s career as he moves forward with the Chargers.