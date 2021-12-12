Watch: Absurd Throw From Justin Herbert Going Viral

When the Los Angeles Chargers selected Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, some had their doubts. But with each passing day, the 23-year-old quarterback validates the organization’s choice.

A throw that Herbert uncorked in Week 14 only added to his early career highlight reel.

At home on Sunday against the New York Giants, Herbert made his “play of the year” submission. On third-and-11, with just 25 seconds left in the second quarter, the Chargers quarterback dropped back to pass, rolled out to his right and unleashing a rocket down the field. The ball traveled over 60 yards in the air and dropped right in bucket of wide receiver Jalen Guyton, who went in for a touchdown with ease.

Take a look:

The throw from Herbert was absolutely ridiculous and gave the Chargers a bit more breathing room headed into the second half.

Although incredible, it’s difficult to say that the quarterback’s pass was surprising. The NFL has come to expect moments like the one in Sunday’s game from the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Herbert has returned in Year Two and put together another strong campaign. Prior to Sunday’s matchup with the Giants, the former Oregon quarterback has thrown for 3,547 yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games. Those numbers put him right on pace to equal, or better, his marks from his rookie season.

The Chargers are also right in the mix for a playoff spot thanks to Herbert’s steady performance. So long as he keeps making plays like the one above, Los Angeles should find itself in the postseason come January.