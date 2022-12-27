Weird Pregame Video Of Chargers Coach Brandon Staley Going Viral
It wasn't just the Los Angeles Chargers players going through their pregame paces on the field tonight.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley also had a warmup routine, which included some....interesting looking exercises, one of which was caught on tape.
In a clip aired on ESPN, Staley appears to be doing some type of back/core exercise which involves some emphatic pelvic thrusting.
ESPN's Booger McFarland and Robert Griffin III were a little unsure of what to say about Staley on the air.
Certainly funny-looking, but whatever you need to do to get ready for a game, do it.
Tonight's game, a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, is an important one for the Chargers. Los Angeles can clinch an AFC playoff berth with a win, which would be their first trip to the postseason since 2018.
Kickoff of Chargers-Colts is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.