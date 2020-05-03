1 NFL Team Viewed As ‘Prime’ Destination For QB Aaron Rodgers

With Jordan Love now in the fold, it seems clear that the Green Bay Packers don’t plan to let Aaron Rodgers be their starting QB until he’s ready to retire.

As a result, there are likely to be a lot of conversations over the next few months or years over where he’ll finish his career. But according to one report, an AFC team could be a potential destination for Rodgers if he leaves after 2020.

According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, an anonymous NFL executive named the Las Vegas Raiders as a “prime destination” for the two-time NFL MVP. However, any trade would have to include a restructuring of Rodgers’ current deal with Green Bay.

Rodgers’ current contract runs through 2023, but the cap ramifications of cutting him in 2021 are massive. Per Bleacher Report, a pre-June 1 cut would be a $31.6 million cap hit, while a post-June 1 cut would spread the cap over two years.

The Raiders currently have Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota under contract for at least the next two seasons. Maneuvering Rodgers into the QBs room could be difficult.

But there’s certainly plenty of appeal to joining the Raiders, not the least of which is being the face of the franchise as they build their Las Vegas franchise.

The Packers are coming off a 13-3 season that saw them go to the NFC Championship Game for the fourth time in Rodgers’ career.

Do you think the Raiders are an ideal destination for Aaron Rodgers?