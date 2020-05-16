CBS Sports Names Worst No. 1 NFL Draft Pick In Last 20 Years

Owning the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft comes with an absurd amount of pressure to take the right prospects. While there have been plenty of superstars taken in that spot, there have also been a decent share of busts.

CBS Sports analyst Bryan DeArdo ranked every No. 1 pick from the last 20 years. This doesn’t include former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who was selected by Cincinnati Bengals last month.

DeArdo had Eli Manning at the top of his list, which makes sense since he won two Super Bowls during his time with the New York Giants. As for who ranked last out of all No. 1 draft picks, the title went to JaMarcus Russell.

Even though Russell was exceptional at LSU, he never found his footing in the NFL. Oakland finally gave up on Russell after the 2009 season. It had to be a tough pill for the front office to swallow.

Here’s what DeArdo had to say about Russell, via CBS Sports:

After spending most of his rookie season on the bench, Russell completed less than 54% of his passes in 2008, as the Raiders went just 5-10 with Russell as their starter. Russell completely bottomed out the following season, completing just 48.8% percent of his passes with three touchdowns and 11 interceptions in nine starts. Russell, who was released by the team during the ensuing offseason, has not played professional football since 2009 after unsuccessful comeback bids in 2013 and in 2016. He is arguably the biggest bust in NFL draft history.

Russell finished his career with 4,083 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

To make matters worse for the Raiders, the 2007 NFL Draft featured all-time great players such as Calvin Johnson, Adrian Peterson and Joe Thomas.

Do you agree that Jamarcus Russell is the worst No. 1 pick from the last two decades?