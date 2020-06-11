Colin Cowherd Names NFL QB/Coach Most Likely To ‘Break Up’

On Thursday afternoon, Colin Cowherd handed out a few NFL superlatives before the 2020 season officially kicks off.

He covered a series of topics from “Class Clown” to “Best Dancer.” Cowherd eventually got to a negative topic, choosing which quarterback and coach combination is destined for a break up.

The choices were: Jon Gruden/Derek Carr of the Raiders, Mike McCarthy/Dak Prescott of the Cowboys, Matt LaFleur/Aaron Rodgers of the Packers and Bill Belichick/Jarrett Stidham of the Patriots.

Cowherd settled on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and head coach Jon Gruden’s relationship coming to an end. The FS1 host said Gruden has been “flirting” with other quarterbacks.

“The word on the street is Gruden is flirting with other people,” Cowherd said on his show Thursday afternoon.

Carr boasted one of his best seasons as a pro in 2019. He set a career-high in completion percentage by completing over 70-percent of his passes last season.

It’s no secret Gruden loves the quarterback position. During his time as an analyst for ESPN, the Raiders head coach ran “Gruden’s QB Camp.”

Earlier this offseason, Las Vegas signed former Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota to a sizable contract for a backup quarterback. Mariota was one of Gruden’s favorite quarterbacks from the QB Camp series.

The Raiders finished with a 7-9 record during Gruden’s second season with the team. Las Vegas is a darkhorse contender for the playoffs heading into the 2020 campaign.