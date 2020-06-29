Colin Cowherd Names Worst QB Move Of The NFL Offseason

There were plenty of quarterback moves made this offseason, and Colin Cowherd graded them all this afternoon on “The Herd.”

Some he liked more than others, but only one earned a “D” grade: the Las Vegas Raiders’ signing of former No. 2 overall pick, Marcus Mariota. After five years with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million deal with Las Vegas in free agency.

The hope for the Raiders is that Mariota is at least insurance for Derek Carr. Best-case scenario for the former Oregon star is that he could revives his career with the Silver and Black.

Overall though, Cowherd is not a fan of the move.

‘I didn’t like it. First of all, Derek Carr, could you put your arms around him for an hour? The guy’s already got self-esteem problems,” Cowherd said. “So you bring in Mariota, he’s kind of limited. Kind of a non-verbal guy in a verbal spot. He’s a good backup, but does he take snaps away from Derek Carr? Like at some point, you’ve gotta show just a little love for Derek Carr, who I’ve got as about the 12th-best quarterback in the NFL.”

Mariota lost his starting role to Ryan Tannehill after six games last season. While he took care of the football–seven touchdowns against only two interceptions–he didn’t generate enough offense to hold onto his job.

For his career, Mariota has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.