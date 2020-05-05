Former Star Notre Dame QB Cut By NFL Team

DeShone Kizer has struggled mightily to get a foothold in the NFL. He is now going to have to look for a fourth franchise in as many seasons in the league.

Kizer was most recently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, after being claimed off of waivers. He did not appear in a game for the team this past fall. Now, he’ll be a free agent.

The Raiders’ quarterback room is pretty well stocked right now. Derek Carr is locked in as the starter, while Marcus Mariota has been signed as a backup who could potentially push him. Nathan Peterman, who Jon Gruden is particularly enamored with, is the third stringer right now.

Before going to the Raiders, Kizer was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Browns at No. 52 overall. He started 15 of 16 games, throwing for 2,894 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. He was traded to the Green Bay Packers, where he backed up Aaron Rodgers pretty ineffectively for a year before being cut in August 2019.

DeShone Kizer was an impressive player coming out of Notre Dame. After redshirting in 2014, he started 23 games over two seasons, throwing for 5,589 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 17 touchdowns.

Things have not worked out nearly as well in the pros. He is still only 24 years old, so a team may see some upside still there, but he hasn’t inspired with his pro play thus far.

