Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Raiders’ 1st Round Pick

The first pick in the history of the newly-minted Las Vegas Raiders was one that fits right into the old Raiders tradition.

With the 12th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs III. Largely seen as the third-best receiver in the draft, Ruggs has one trait that the Raiders front office has always coveted: Blazing speed.

The Raiders have always had a reputation for prioritizing speed in their draft picks. Sometimes it’s served them well, and sometimes it’s caused them to fall on their face.

Ruggs ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He clocked in at 4.27 and averaged 17.5 yards per catch at Alabama.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter and immediately began making the same jokes:

Y'all know Al Davis would be ecstatic with Raiders drafting Henry Ruggs III if he was alive because he's a fast receiver. Davis tended to overvalue fast guys who couldn't catch. #RaiderNation #NFLDraft2020 — Duke (@authenticduke) April 24, 2020

Who could have predicted the Raiders would draft a WR because he’s fast — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 24, 2020

It's nice to know for all the curve balls 2020 has thrown us, we can always rely on the Raiders over-drafting a WR because he's really fast. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) April 24, 2020

Some of the notable Raiders flops that were chosen purely for their speed include Darius Heyward-Bey, Jacoby Ford, Stanford Routt, DeMarcus Van Dyke and Fabian Washington. Most of those players played cornerback though, and only Heyward-Bey was taken in the top dozen picks like Ruggs was.

It may be a new era for the Raiders franchise, but it’s clear that their commitment to prioritizing speed is still the same.

Good luck to Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas!