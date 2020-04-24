The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Raiders’ 1st Round Pick

A general view of the stands in the Oakland Raiders stadium.OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 15: A general view of the Oakland Raiders banner before their game against the Detroit Lions during their preseason game at O.co Coliseum on August 15, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images)

The first pick in the history of the newly-minted Las Vegas Raiders was one that fits right into the old Raiders tradition.

With the 12th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs III. Largely seen as the third-best receiver in the draft, Ruggs has one trait that the Raiders front office has always coveted: Blazing speed.

The Raiders have always had a reputation for prioritizing speed in their draft picks. Sometimes it’s served them well, and sometimes it’s caused them to fall on their face.

Ruggs ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He clocked in at 4.27 and averaged 17.5 yards per catch at Alabama.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter and immediately began making the same jokes:

Some of the notable Raiders flops that were chosen purely for their speed include Darius Heyward-Bey, Jacoby Ford, Stanford Routt, DeMarcus Van Dyke and Fabian Washington. Most of those players played cornerback though, and only Heyward-Bey was taken in the top dozen picks like Ruggs was.

It may be a new era for the Raiders franchise, but it’s clear that their commitment to prioritizing speed is still the same.

Good luck to Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas!

