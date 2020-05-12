Forbes Names The ‘Hottest, Most Expensive’ Ticket In The NFL

It’s still unclear if we’ll have a 2020 NFL regular season – let alone one with fans in the stands – but tickets are being sold anyway.
Forbes has named the “hottest, most expensive” ticket among NFL franchises as we head deeper into the 2020 offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders have it.
“Based on (TicketIQ)’s average secondary NFL ticket sales prices seen across the industry, the difference in price for Raiders tickets have gone up an astronomical 527% in their first season after moving from Oakland to Las Vegas. Half of the Raiders’ eight home games will be in primetime to show off brand new Allegiant Stadium to national TV audiences,” Forbes.com writes.
The Raiders officially made the move from Oakland to Las Vegas this offseason. They’re set to play in the brand new Allegiant Stadium off the Las Vegas Strip later this fall.
Other teams seeing a big increase in ticket demand are the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.
It’s somewhat surprising that Tampa Bay isn’t higher on the list. The Bucs added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski this offseason and seem primed for a Super Bowl run.
First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years. Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years. . . New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible #PatsNation. . . I am beyond excited for this new chapter in my life. It’s an opportunity I will certainly not take for granted. I said it from the beginning that I wouldn’t come back to the game unless I’m feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do that all over again. . . And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I’m pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I’m back and ready to lay a smack! #GoBucs!! ARRR!!! 🏴☠️🏈
Hopefully we’ll have reached a point in society where we can have fans in the stands by the fall, but that is a major question mark.
The 2020 NFL regular season is currently scheduled to begin in early September. It’s possible the season will kick off with no fans in the stands.