Alabama WR Henry Ruggs Hearing ‘Constantly’ From 3 Teams

Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III is one of the most intriguing playmakers in a historic wide receiver class. There is no faster player in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

Ruggs was one of four true star wide receivers at Alabama last season. Jerry Jeudy may be the first receiver taken on Thursday night. DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle remain at Alabama, and could be first round picks next spring.

Ruggs caught 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. At 18.6 yards per catch, he is truly explosive. He ran an NFL Scouting Combine-best 4.27 official 40-yard dash as well, nearly matching John Ross’ all-time record at 4.22. He was reportedly “disappointed” in that showing.

If there’s one team that has historically valued speed over almost everything else in the NFL Draft, it is the Raiders. Las Vegas is one of three teams that Ruggs says have been “constantly” contacting him, along with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, during an appearance with ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

Of that trio, the Raiders are up first, at No. 12. The Niners have the No. 13 pick from the Indianapolis Colts, acquired in the DeForest Buckner trade. The Broncos sit at No. 15.

Henry Ruggs also named the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 21) and the Detroit Lions (No. 3) as others in contact, but it doesn’t sound like they’ve been quite as aggressive.

It seems very likely that he is off the board in the first half of the first round this week. The NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

