Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is an example of the old adage that “no good deed goes unpunished.”

At the end of May, Ruggs was injured in an “off-field accident.” The 2020 first-round pick was helping a friend move when he suffered a wound on his leg. At the time, it was reported that the injury wasn’t serious.

This afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported some additional details on what happened to Ruggs. While helping his friend, he was pinned between a trailer and a car and suffered a cut on his thigh that needed stitches.

Thankfully, that’s all that happened. Ruggs avoided much worse, and Schefter says the former Alabama star is expected to be a full-go whenever training camp gets underway.

Raiders’ first-round pick Henry Ruggs, who was injured last month when he got pinned between a trailer and a car while helping a friend move, got stitches in his thigh but suffered no muscular damage and is expected to be ready for training camp whenever it begins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2020

The Raiders made Ruggs their first of two first-round picks back in April. Over the last three seasons at Alabama, the speedy wideout totaled 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Right now, Ruggs has two things to be thankful for. The first is that he didn’t suffer a more serious injury in his moving mishap and the second–and most important–is that he welcomed a newborn daughter this week.

“Everyone meet Kenzli Re’Nai Ruggs,” Ruggs posted on Instagram yesterday, along with several pictures of his daughter.

We’re happy to hear that Ruggs will be okay health-wise and we congratulate him on the birth of his first child.