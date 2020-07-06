Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Has An Offer From The Raiders

Jadeveon Clowney remains one of the top free agents still on the market as we approach the start of NFL training camps. But if Clowney does go into August still looking for a team, it won’t be for a lack of offers.

According to NFL writer Cecil Lammey, the Las Vegas Raiders have extended an offer to Clowney. Per the report, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden “really wants him,” while general manager Mike Mayock and owner Mark Davis are more reluctant.

However, Lammey also reported that “2 or 3 other teams” have made better offers for the former No. 1 overall pick. He noted that Gruden wants the team to up their offer for Clowney, too.

Clowney is coming off a frustrating season with the Seattle Seahawks that saw him record just 3.0 sacks and 31 tackles in 13 games. But since entering free agency, he has reportedly maintained a demand for elite pass rusher money.

Team sources tell me #Raiders have extended an offer to Jadeveon Clowney. 2 or 3 other teams have better offers. Jon Gruden REALLY wants him but Davis/Mayock are standing pat (for now) Gruden would like to up the offer. Interesting for #Broncos if JC winds up in AFCW @1043TheFan — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) July 6, 2020

The Raiders defense has nosedived since they controversially traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Bears in 2018. Since then their defense has been among the league’s worst – due in no small part to the pass rush.

Clowney may or may not be the answer to the Raiders’ defensive woes. But with only $8.28 million in projected cap space remaining for the 2020 season (per OverTheCap), getting Clowney on the team at all will be a tough squeeze.

Will Jadeveon Clowney be joining the Raiders in Las Vegas, or will another team get him?