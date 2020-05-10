Las Vegas Could Reportedly Host 3 NFL Teams This Season

Prior to the arrival of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, the city of Las Vegas had gone generations without a professional team in a top league.

But with the Las Vegas Raiders entering the league in 2020 and some states still under COVID-19 lockdown, the city’s cup could soon spill over with NFL games. According to ProFootballTalk, one of the NFL’s contingency plans for the 2020 season involves moving teams out of their usual venues.

Nearly every state in the country has unique orders in place as it pertains to the lockdown. That could severely limit the NFL’s ability to play games in states like California.

Per the report, Las Vegas is considered the alternate site for the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio explained that there wouldn’t even be conflicts between the three teams until Week 4.

“If both the Rams and Chargers were to play in Las Vegas, the Rams would open the stadium in Week One with a game against the Cowboys,” Florio wrote. “The Chargers would play there the following Sunday, before the Raiders get a chance to break in their new building with a Monday night game against the Saints.

“The Raiders and Rams would have a Week Four Sunday conflict. One of the games would have to be moved to Monday night, like the NFL did from time to time when football and baseball teams shared stadiums and the baseball team had a Sunday home game in the postseason.”

Las Vegas could end its 100-year NFL drought with a flood of 48 regular-season games in 2020 https://t.co/1m4VHMz6I4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 10, 2020

But we’re still a long way away from that being even a potential reality.

We haven’t seen any of the five major sports leagues conduct organized activities since the lockdowns began in March.

It’ll be interesting to see how the NFL handles its 2020 schedule as we get closer to the fall.