Once a star safety at Arizona State, Damarious Randall went No. 30 overall to the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft. But Randall didn’t live up to expectations in Green Bay, nor with the Cleveland Browns after they traded for him. Now he’s found his third team in four years.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Randall confirmed that he is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year contract. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that it’s a deal worth up to $3.25 million.

Randall’s rookie deal expired this past year after he spent the last two seasons with the Browns. Over 26 games, Randall put up some of his best numbers, reaching career highs in tackles and sacks.

He joins an increasingly crowded Raiders defensive backfield that already includes safeties Johnathan Abram, Lamarcus Joyner and fellow-new signing Jeff Heath.

Randall spent his first three years with the Packers, during which he tallied ten interceptions for two touchdowns plus 32 passes defended and over 140 tackles. But he was traded to the Browns in 2018 in exchange for QB DeShone Kizer and a pick swap.

While he played corner for the Packers, the Browns converted him to a safety, and Randall appeared to thrive in the new role when healthy. He had 146 tackles in just two years, along with four interceptions, 15 passes defended and 2.5 sacks.

Perhaps the third team will be the charm for the former Sun Devils star.

