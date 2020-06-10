The Spun

2019 All-American Has Home Searched By DEA

Kentucky football star Lynn Bowden against Louisville.LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 30: Lynn Bowden Jr #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats runs with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at Commonwealth Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Lynn Bowden, one of the most exciting players in college football last fall, could be in some serious legal trouble. This morning, the former Kentucky superstar had his home raided by the DEA.

Bowden was a consensus All-American for the Wildcats in 2019. After injury knocked quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. out for the season, Bowden moved over from wide receiver to under center, and helped win a bunch of games as a run-first threat.

He was taken No. 80 overall in the third round by the Las Vegas Raiders. Fans are looking forward to see how he’ll be used at the next level. Right now, he has more pressing issues.

Per WKBN, U.S. Marshals and the Drug Enforcement Agency are searching Bowden’s home in Youngstown, Ohio.

“They were at the house in the 200 block of Superior Street Wednesday morning as Bowden stood on the porch in handcuffs with other people who were in the house,” the report reads. While Bowden has been handcuffed, he is not under arrest, according to the network.

Bowden was responsible for 2,219 yards between his roles as a passer, rusher, and receiver last year, running for 13 touchdowns, catching one, and throwing for three scores.

His 1,468 rushing yards, most of which came from the quarterback position, led the SEC. He also averaged 7.9 yards per carry on the year, the best mark in the nation for qualifying players.

You can read our May Q&A with Lynn Bowden here.

Update: According to Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, the home in question is Bowden’s grandmother’s, and he is not an “official resident.” It is unclear what this means for him going forward, but it is noteworthy.

We’ll have more on this situation as it develops.

